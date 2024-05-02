PCB picks Lahore as sole venue for India in Champions Trophy 2025 to keep their ‘travel to a minimum'

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 12:14 pm

Related News

PCB picks Lahore as sole venue for India in Champions Trophy 2025 to keep their ‘travel to a minimum'

The PCB, in its draft schedule for next year's Champions Trophy, has put all of India's matches in Lahore.

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 12:14 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drafted India to play all of their matches in the Champions Trophy next year in Lahore, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan is scheduled to host the multi-team ICC event in 2025, and the report suggests that PCB is eyeing a mid-February window to host the competition.

Due to its close proximity to the Wagah Border (the crossing between India and Pakistan), Lahore has been chosen by the PCB to host the Indian team; the report further mentions that the city will also host the Champions Trophy final.

Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore have been selected as the venues for the Champions Trophy. But PCB's rationale behind India playing in only one venue is rather simple; it eases the logistics and security preparations and also reduces the headache for Indian fans in terms of travelling.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India have not travelled to Pakistan in 17 years, with their last tour being at the 2008 Asia Cup. Tensions in political and diplomatic relations between the two nations have resulted in the absence of any bilateral cricket series between them for over 11 years.

Last year, the Asia Cup was played in a hybrid model after India's refusal to play in Pakistan – originally the hosts for the entire tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team played all of its matches, including the final, in Sri Lanka. In October, the Pakistan side travelled to India to take part in the ODI World Cup and played across five venues: Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

According to another report from PTI, ICC's General Manager, Wasim Khan, visited Lahore, where he held talks with the PCB over the Champions Trophy, with particular interest in Team India's potential schedule for the tournament.

"The ICC general manager Wasim Khan also recently visited Lahore where he discussed the CT arrangements with the PCB top brass, and it was suggested that the Indian team's travel itinerary be kept to a minimum," a PCB source told the news agency.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has maintained that all teams would play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as per schedule. He also informed that stadium renovation work would commence soon.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / champions trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

Women welders succeed in making steel furniture in South Africa

25m | Videos
Bangladesh Railway Museum crumbles amid bureaucratic bickering

Bangladesh Railway Museum crumbles amid bureaucratic bickering

30m | Videos
WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

3h | Videos
The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

3h | Videos