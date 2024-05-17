England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer

Sports

AFP
17 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:55 pm

Related News

England captain Buttler buoyed by return of 'superstar' Archer

Injuries have blighted Archer's international career and he has not played top-level cricket for the past year.

AFP
17 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 07:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is glad to see "proper superstar" Jofra Archer back in action following the fast bowler's wicket-taking return to action for Sussex's 2nd XI.

Injuries have blighted Archer's international career and he has not played top-level cricket for the past year.

England, however, have recalled Archer for the defence of their T20 World Cup title in the United States and the West Indies next month, with the paceman also selected for the upcoming warm-up series against Pakistan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Archer continued his build-up to the four-game series against Pakistan by turning out for Sussex's second string on Friday.

He was parachuted into the match on day four, taking the new ball and returning figures of 1-11 in six sharp overs in Kent's second innings at Beckenham.

The 29-year-old, previously playing domestic cricket in his native Barbados, hit home opener Ekansh Singh on the helmet and then had him caught in the slips.

Archer will join the England squad in Leeds ahead of the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday.

Buttler, who returned early from the Indian Premier League to oversee England's World Cup preparations, told Britain's Press Association news agency: "It's a huge encouragement for him to be back and see him ready to play.

"Everyone knows what he is capable of and the attitude he possesses. As a captain he is someone you can always turn to in a game because he always has a trick up his sleeve.

"It's great to be able to call on him but it's important to manage expectations. He has been out of it for a while now so we will need to look after him and realise that it might just take him a little while to be the Jofra of 2019."

Dynamic batsman Buttler added: "He is a proper superstar but we do have to be smart with him. It's a jump in intensity from what he's doing now to international cricket and you can't really replicate it."

Cricket

Jos Buttler / England Cricket Team / Jofra Archer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

9h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

11h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

11h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

3h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

21h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

23h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos