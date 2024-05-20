Mahedi looking to give his best in T20 World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:52 pm

Related News

Mahedi looking to give his best in T20 World Cup

"I don't want to perform like I usually do. In the World Cup, I want to perform better," the off-spin bowling all-rounder said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media on Monday.

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:52 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahedi Hasan spoke about the challenges of bowling in the Powerplay in T20s and said that he wants to improve his performances in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

"I don't want to perform like I usually do. In the World Cup, I want to perform better," the off-spin bowling all-rounder said in a video posted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on social media on Monday.

Mahedi, who usually bowls in the Powerplay overs in the shortest international format of cricket, said that it's really difficult to contain runs in that phase of the game – a challenge he is likely to face if he breaks into the Tigers' playing XI in the T20 World Cup.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's really challenging in the Powerplays, especially in T20s. This is a game of runs. (The challenge will be) conceding as few runs as possible while bowling, which will be really difficult," he said.

The 29-year-old Mahedi also revealed that ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was his idol growing up but he gravitated towards the finishing abilities of Mahmudullah Riyad later on, both of whom are part of Bangladesh's World Cup squad alongside him.

"When I was a kid and first started understanding cricket, I loved watching Shakib bhai play. When I started preparing myself to bat at No.7 or 8, I started liking Riyad bhai's batting as a finisher. You can say that Shakib bhai is my idol but I also like Riyad bhai's batting in that situation," he concluded.
 

Cricket

Mahedi Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

30m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

50m | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

2h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

5m | Videos