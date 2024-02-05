Victoria Monet wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Splash

BSS/AFP
05 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

Victoria Monet wins Grammy for Best New Artist

BSS/AFP
05 February, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 11:11 am
Victoria Monet accepts the award for Best New Artist during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Victoria Monet accepts the award for Best New Artist during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Victoria Monet on Sunday won the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, beating an eclectic field including Bronx rapper Ice Spice to earn the honour.

Monet entered the night with seven nominations including one for the prestigious Record of the Year award, after her debut studio album "Jaguar II" sparked a commercial breakthrough following years in the industry.

Her Best New Artist prize brings her total win count on the night to three. The others were the best R&B album and best-engineered album, non-classical.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Thank you to the champagne servers of tonight. That's my first thank you," Monet told the audience.

"Thank you to the Recording Academy voting members. This is because of you guys. You guys pressed that button, you were in your emails. Thank you so much. Thank you to my mom -- a single mom raising this really bad girl. Thank you so much."

Born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Sacramento, California, Monet showed promise in the arts from a young age, not least as a poet and lyricist.

A frequent collaborator of Ariana Grande, Monet had many songwriting credits on Grande's studio albums, including the Grammy-nominated "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings."

In 2021, she was also nominated in the Best R&B Song category for co-writing "Do It" by sister duo Chloe X Halle.

She cites artists including Janet Jackson, Destiny's Child, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys as influences, as well as Sade, Michael Jackson and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Her daughter Hazel, who was born in 2021, became the youngest Grammy nominee in history for her contribution to "Hollywood," which was nominated this year for best traditional R&B performance.

Victoria Monet / best new artist / Grammys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

1h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

4h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

4h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

38m | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

2h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

1h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

13h | Videos