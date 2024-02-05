Taylor Swift makes Grammys history with fourth album of the year win for 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift won her 13th and 14th Grammys, made a historic win with her fourth album of the year award.

She also broke the internet with her latest announcement of her new album "Tortured Poets Department."

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life," Swift said holding the statue for album of the year.

"But I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot listing a music video or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she added.

The "Midnights" artist was nominated for six Grammy Awards at Sunday's show on CBS. Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Swift had each won album of the year three times prior to Sunday.

