Miley Cyrus wins record of the year at Grammys

Splash

UNB
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:45 pm

Related News

Miley Cyrus wins record of the year at Grammys

UNB
05 February, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 03:45 pm
Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record of the Year for Flowers during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record of the Year for Flowers during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miley Cyrus took home her second Grammy of the night — and all time — with Record of the Year for "Flowers."

Earlier in the night, she won the first award of the telecast for best pop solo performance, also for "Flowers."

After Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson proclaimed her winner of record of the year, she danced with fellow nominee Billie Eilish as she made her way to the stage.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cyrus made several swerves during her speech, saying: "My life was beautiful yesterday. So please don't think this is important. Even though it's very important."

Then after giving several thank-yous, Cyrus — clad in at least her fourth outfit of the night — said, "I don't think I've forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear."

Miley Cyrus / Grammys / Grammys 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

5h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

8h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

7h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

4h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

6h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

5h | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

17h | Videos