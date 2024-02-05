Miley Cyrus wins record of the year at Grammys

Miley Cyrus accepts the award for Record of the Year for Flowers during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miley Cyrus took home her second Grammy of the night — and all time — with Record of the Year for "Flowers."

Earlier in the night, she won the first award of the telecast for best pop solo performance, also for "Flowers."

After Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson proclaimed her winner of record of the year, she danced with fellow nominee Billie Eilish as she made her way to the stage.

Cyrus made several swerves during her speech, saying: "My life was beautiful yesterday. So please don't think this is important. Even though it's very important."

Then after giving several thank-yous, Cyrus — clad in at least her fourth outfit of the night — said, "I don't think I've forgotten anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear."