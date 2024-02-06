Grammy Awards 2024 saw best post-pandemic viewership of 16.9M

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:17 pm

Related News

Grammy Awards 2024 saw best post-pandemic viewership of 16.9M

The upward trajectory of Grammy Awards is in stark contrast to the fate of the Emmy Awards earlier this year, which had a viewership of 4.3 million

Hindustan Times
06 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An average of 16.9 million viewers tuned in to see performances by Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish and watch Taylor Swift make history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the largest audience for the telecast in four years and another consecutive annual increase for a show that is recovering from its pandemic declines.

Ratings were up 34% on Sunday across CBS, Paramount+ and other digital platforms from last year, and with delayed watching included was expected to amass over 17 million viewers.

The telecast peaked with 18.25 million viewers during the in-memorium segment, with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The numbers Sunday easily beat the 12.4 million people who tuned in to watch Harry Styles, Lizzo and Bad Bunny perform during the show in 2023, along with a tribute to 50 years of rap history.

That's another year of growth seen under host Trevor Noah, who has hosted since 2021. Live viewership was 8.8 million in 2021 and 8.9 million in 2022. The numbers this year are closer to pre-pandemic levels: Music's showcase night was seen by 18.7 million people in 2020.

The upward trajectory is in stark contrast to the fate of the Emmy Awards earlier this year: That telecast on Fox reached a record low audience of 4.3 million viewers.

This year, Grammy viewers watched Miley Cyrus powerfully belt out her megahit Flowers, which won record of the year, and Billie Eilish's gentle piano ballad from Barbie, What Was I Made For?, which was crowned song of the year. The album Midnights earned Swift her fourth career Grammy for album of the year, a record.

Live television viewership has declined across-the-board over the past few years, with pro football one of the few events to buck the trend.

Grammys 2024 / Grammys / viewership record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

46m | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

16h | Videos
The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

15h | Videos
What we know so far about US-UK strikes

What we know so far about US-UK strikes

14h | Videos