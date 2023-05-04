US jury sides with Ed Sheeran in 'Let's Get It On' copyright trial

Reuters
04 May, 2023, 11:30 pm
Singer Ed Sheeran exits the Manhattan federal court for his copyright trial in New York City, US, 25 April 2023. Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
British pop superstar Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye's classic 1973 song "Let's Get It On," a jury in Manhattan federal court decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit.

The jury determined that heirs of "Let's Get It On" songwriter Ed Townsend had not proven that Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group WMG.O and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing had infringed their copyright interest in the Gaye song.

Sheeran hugged his attorneys in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

