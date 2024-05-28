Govt not embarrassed over Aziz-Benazir issue: Quader

The government is not embarrassed about former Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and former IGP Benazir Ahmed issue as the government has the courage to bring them to justice, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (28 May).

"The government didn't give them a chance to go scot-free. The government is uncompromising on corruption," he said.

He made the remarks at a press conference at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi in the capital.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is known as an honest prime minister worldwide, and her popularity in Bangladesh stems from her integrity and hard work. The government is always ready to take action against corruption," he said.

Mentioning that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating the issue, Quader said, "The ACC is independent. Sheikh Hasina has given ACC the freedom. The ACC has informed that investigations into the illegal assets of Benazir Ahmed are still ongoing and further investigations will be conducted."

"As an investigation is ongoing, they will have to face trial. No criminal will be spared under Sheikh Hasina's rule. Former Army chief Aziz Ahmed - if he is a criminal, ACC can investigate him. If he is a criminal, he must face punishment. Whoever he may be," Quader said.

Mentioning the Buet student murder case and Biswajit case, Quader further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the only politician in the country in the last 75 years who does not forgive even her own party members if they are criminals. She has proven this."