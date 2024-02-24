Umbrella joins the billion views club

Splash

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:39 am

Related News

Umbrella joins the billion views club

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 10:39 am
Umbrella joins the billion views club

Rihanna and Jay-Z's iconic music video for "Umbrella" has officially joined the YouTube Billion Views Club, reaching a milestone 15 years after its debut.

The video, which is a snapshot of the late 2000s, showcases Jay-Z kicking off the track in a dramatic setting before Rihanna, then 21, steals the show with her memorable performance, complete with umbrella props and intricate choreography.

The video also features a striking visual of Rihanna coated in silver paint.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Released in 2007, "Umbrella" quickly climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, securing its spot for seven consecutive weeks and becoming one of Rihanna's most successful singles. Jay-Z, too, marks "Umbrella" as one of his top-charting collaborations, second only to "Crazy in Love" with Beyoncé.

Beyond "Umbrella," Rihanna and Jay-Z have continued their successful collaborations over the years, with hits like "Run This Town," "Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)," and "Talk That Talk," further cementing their positions in the music industry. The billion views on YouTube are a testament to the enduring popularity of "Umbrella" and its impact on fans around the world.
 

Rihana / Umbrella / Jay-Z

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

Two years on, where does the Ukraine-Russia war stand?

2h | Panorama
Ashik Chowdhury has done more than 30 jumps — all between 12,000 and 14,000 feet. Photo: Courtesy

The skydiver who plans to put Bangladesh on the stratosphere

1h | Panorama
The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

23h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

15h | Videos
Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

Chittagong centenary library is losing the tradition?

1h | Videos
Tariff hike alone won’t solve power sector woes

Tariff hike alone won’t solve power sector woes

2h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos