Umbrella joins the billion views club

Rihanna and Jay-Z's iconic music video for "Umbrella" has officially joined the YouTube Billion Views Club, reaching a milestone 15 years after its debut.

The video, which is a snapshot of the late 2000s, showcases Jay-Z kicking off the track in a dramatic setting before Rihanna, then 21, steals the show with her memorable performance, complete with umbrella props and intricate choreography.

The video also features a striking visual of Rihanna coated in silver paint.

Released in 2007, "Umbrella" quickly climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, securing its spot for seven consecutive weeks and becoming one of Rihanna's most successful singles. Jay-Z, too, marks "Umbrella" as one of his top-charting collaborations, second only to "Crazy in Love" with Beyoncé.

Beyond "Umbrella," Rihanna and Jay-Z have continued their successful collaborations over the years, with hits like "Run This Town," "Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)," and "Talk That Talk," further cementing their positions in the music industry. The billion views on YouTube are a testament to the enduring popularity of "Umbrella" and its impact on fans around the world.

