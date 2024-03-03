Rihanna blasted for 'lazy-lackluster' show at Indian billionaire's wedding

03 March, 2024
Rihanna's $6.3 million fee for a performance in India sparked controversy over her lackluster show.

The R&B singer recently graced the pre-wedding festivities of Asia's richest man's son in India, delivering a 40-minute electrifying performance. However, despite bagging a whopping fee for her appearance, the internet went wild over what many perceived as her bare minimum efforts once videos of the performance went viral.

The Wild Things singer arrived in Jamnagar, India, a day before her scheduled performance. Accompanying her was a 12-foot-tall luggage, which quickly went viral.

The Grammy Award-winning artists took the stage on Friday night at the pre-wedding celebration for billionaire Anant Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant. However, she is now facing criticism for delivering what some have described as a "lackluster" and "boring" show. The pop star's performance, which reportedly came with a hefty price tag double that of Beyoncé's fee for a similar event a few years back, has ignited intense debate and disappointment among attendees and fans alike.

"Rihanna was paid twice more (8-9mils USD) as Beyonce to perform in India. Went home with a fat check and business deal after her lazy performance. There's something about this woman we need to study," an X user wrote after the videos of her performance started getting traction on social media.

Although not confirmed, certain Indian news sources allege that Queen RiRi received a hefty payment of around $6.3 million for her performance at the wedding. Apart from a brief 15-minute appearance at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she announced her second pregnancy, the 36-year-old Barbadian singer has largely withdrawn from the music scene in recent years.

The Rude Boy singer was named the 'richest female musician' by Forbes in 2021 and was declared a billionaire herself. Following her performance in Jamnagar, she rushed to take a flight back home. At the airport, she interacted with photographers and police officers, surely winning some hearts, but opinions remained divided over what looked like a lack of effort.

 

