Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcomed their second child weeks ago

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents once again. They were already parents to 15-month-old son RZA.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Collected
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Collected

The 35-year-old singer, alongside her partner A$AP Rocky, 34, joyfully welcomed their newest addition, marking the arrival of their second child together, confirmed by PEOPLE.

Their growing family already includes their 15-month-old son, RZA.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first unveiled the news of the songstress's second pregnancy during an electrifying Super Bowl halftime show, causing waves of excitement among their fans.

The initial scoop on the latest family expansion came from TMZ, which reported the news of the baby's arrival. Despite the media frenzy, representatives for the couple have remained elusive for additional comments on the matter.

The "Diamonds" singer magnificently played up the grand pregnancy reveal during her captivating February performance. The opening moments of her show saw her affectionately cradling her stomach while gracefully unzipping her attire, a stylish ensemble consisting of a jumpsuit elegantly layered over a form-fitting bodysuit and a sculpted bandeau to unveil her growing belly, leaving the audience in awe.

Peeking into their personal world, the couple has chosen a distinctive name for their son, as indicated by the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE in May.

This unique moniker is a tribute to none other than RZA, the eminent leader of the Wu-Tang Clan and a distinguished producer and rapper whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Insiders have revealed Rihanna's deep-seated joy in her role as a mother, expressing that it's a realm where she finds immense contentment.

In the weeks preceding the birth, a source shared with PEOPLE that, "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been."

The "We Found Love" singer has been seen collaborating with A$AP Rocky in a Beats Studio Pro advertisement that portrays a glimpse of their domestic life. Directed by A$AP Rocky himself, the ad features him working in his personal studio when he receives a call from Rihanna in another part of the house.

