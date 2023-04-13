Rihanna becomes most followed woman on Twitter

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:33 pm

Rihanna. Photo: Collected
Rihanna. Photo: Collected

Global pop icon Rihanna has become the most-followed woman on Twitter and the fourth most-followed person on the social media platform. 

According to Social Blade, Rihanna has now 108,278,326 followers on Twitter beating Katy Perry, who also has an impressive 108,261,949 followers. 

Popular singer Justin Biber is the third most followed person with 113,171,252 followers. Former American President Barack Obama holds second place in the list with 132,941,739 followers, while the most followed title goes to the new owner of the platform, Elon Musk, with 134,341,896 followers.

Rihanna is a global pop sensation with hit tracks like "Umbrella", "Diamonds", "Work It" and many more. 

Recently she performed her song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th Oscars ceremony.

