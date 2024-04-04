Taylor Swift first music billionaire: Which other musicians have hit the mark?

Global pop icon Taylor Swift, 34, recently made it to the Forbes billionaire list, becoming the first musician to do so solely through her melodies.

She broke into the list on the back of her record-breaking Eras tour, becoming one of the 265 newcomers to feature on Forbes' list this year with a net worth of an estimated $1.1b.

She has already earned $780 million in ticket sales of her tour – on its way to becoming the highest-grossing of all time – pocketing an estimated $190 million after taxes from the first leg and another $35 million from the first two weeks of screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.

Altogether more than $500 million of Swift's fortune is cash earned from music royalties and touring.

Another $500 million is based on the rising value of her music catalogue, and she has $125 million in real estate including six homes and a $10 million private plane.

While Swift may be the first to do so based on her music, she isn't the first musician on the billion-dollar club. And she also doesn't hold the top spot.

It's also interesting to note that big names, such as Micheal Jackson and Prince, never hit the billion-dollar mark.

But who are the others who have done so?

1. Paul McCartney

Net Worth: $1.2 Billion

Photo: Collected

Beatles Legacy: Sir Paul McCartney's musical journey began with The Beatles, where he served as a co-lead singer, revolutionizing the realm of popular music.

Born in Liverpool in 1942, his influence in songwriting and bass guitar playing remains unmatched.

With 18 Grammy Awards and two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame under his belt, the significance of his solo music career cannot be overstated.

Business Ventures: McCartney's financial prowess extends to diverse ventures. From music publishing rights to a robust solo career, his net worth of $1.2 billion is augmented by strategic business investments.

2. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Net Worth: $1.3 Billion

Photo: Collected

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, born in London in 1948, is renowned for his excellence in musical theatre. With 21 musicals to his credit, his creations have become iconic in the theatrical world, enjoying runs of over a decade on both Broadway and the West End.

Investment: Lloyd Webber's sustained prosperity stems not only from his musical compositions but also from strategic investments.

3. Rihanna

Net Worth: $1.4 Billion

Photo: Collected

Rihanna, born in Barbados in 1988, made her debut in the music industry in 2005. Her worldwide influence is indisputable, with over 60 million album sales and 215 million digital tracks sold globally. As the wealthiest female musician worldwide (as a solo artist), her musical journey stands as a testament to her success.

Business: Rihanna's financial rise extends beyond music. Her Fenty Beauty line revolutionized the beauty industry, highlighting her business savvy. Ventures in fashion and skincare further cement her position as a versatile entrepreneur.

4. Bono

Net Worth: $1.8 Billion

Photo: Collected

Born Paul David Hewson in Dublin, Ireland, in 1960, Bono's musical trajectory with U2 has been undeniably legendary.

As the second richest musician globally, Bono's position as the lead vocalist and chief lyricist propelled U2 to worldwide fame.

Activism and Philanthropy: Bono's impact extends beyond music into activism and philanthropy. His endeavours in tackling global issues, especially in Africa, have garnered recognition.

Ventures like Elevation Partners contribute to his financial portfolio.

5. Jay-Z

Net Worth: $2.5 Billion

Photo: Collected

Shawn Corey Carter, famously known as Jay-Z, is now the wealthiest musician globally.

Rising from the neighbourhoods of Brooklyn, Jay-Z transformed into a prominent figure in the music industry. He was born in 1969 and commenced his journey in the late 1980s, ultimately co-founding Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995.

Business Ventures: Apart from being one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his era, Jay-Z's influence spreads across a multitude of business ventures. Roc Nation, his entertainment company, covers music, sports, and film. His shrewd investments in technology (Uber), champagne (Ace of Spades), and the streaming service (Tidal) contribute varied elements to his financial portfolio.