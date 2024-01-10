Tom Cruise signs deal to make films with Warner Bros.

Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday it had struck a deal with Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood's most bankable actors.

Together they will develop and produce original and franchise theatrical films in 2024. Tom Cruise will be starring in all of them.

The film partnership with Tom Cruise marks a coup for Warner Bros Motion Picture Group's co-chairs, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, and fulfils CEO David Zaslav's oft-stated desire to work with the top talent behind the camera and in front of the camera.

"Inking a deal with arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise, is hugely significant," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

"Talent attracts talent and every studio touts their formal arrangements with high-profile filmmakers and stars to signify to the world their commitment to these highly coveted creatives."

Cruise, who played a leading role in films like Top Gun, The Last Samurai and the Mission: Impossible series, will occupy an office on the Warner Bros Discovery lot in Burbank, as have stars such as Clint Eastwood and Frank Sinatra.

Across his five-decade career, Cruise's movies have earned more than $12 billion globally, with the 2022 release of Top Gun: Maverick, grossing nearly $1.5 billion, according to measurement firm Comscore. His most recent film, Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One brought in a more earthbound $568 million in worldwide box office proceeds.

The arrangement with Warner Bros is non-exclusive, with Cruise working on the next instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise for Paramount Pictures, according to one source.

Warner Bros and the other major studios are working to rebound from a protracted work stoppage, as Hollywood writers and later, its actors, walked off the job in 2023.