Matrix 5 in the works with Drew Goddard's direction

The famed action/sci-fi film franchise Matrix is returning for a fifth film, 25 years after the original movie.

Warners Bros. announced Wednesday that the upcoming film is already in the works and is being written and directed by Drew Goddard, whose notable works include World War Z, The Martian, and Cabin in the Woods.

With the new direction, this will be the first film of the franchise to not include the series' creators, Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, said in a statement, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," Ehrman added, per Hollywood Reporter.

While the original creators will not be part of the film's direction, Lana will be one of the executive producers.

Since most of the details about the plot and cast of the fifth film are currently under wraps, it is unclear whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role. Reeves first debuted in the original 1999 film The Matrix as Neo, alongside Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity.