Matrix 5 in the works with Drew Goddard's direction

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:56 am

Related News

Matrix 5 in the works with Drew Goddard's direction

Since most of the details about the plot and cast of the fifth film are currently under wraps, it is unclear whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role

Hindustan Times
04 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:56 am
Keanu Reeves in Matrix. Photo: Collected
Keanu Reeves in Matrix. Photo: Collected

The famed action/sci-fi film franchise Matrix is returning for a fifth film, 25 years after the original movie. 

Warners Bros. announced Wednesday that the upcoming film is already in the works and is being written and directed by Drew Goddard, whose notable works include World War Z, The Martian, and Cabin in the Woods.

With the new direction, this will be the first film of the franchise to not include the series' creators, Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, said in a statement, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

"The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis' spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio," Ehrman added, per Hollywood Reporter.

While the original creators will not be part of the film's direction, Lana will be one of the executive producers.

Since most of the details about the plot and cast of the fifth film are currently under wraps, it is unclear whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role. Reeves first debuted in the original 1999 film The Matrix as Neo, alongside Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity.

 

Warner Bros / Matrix 5 / The Matrix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

2h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

22m | Videos
Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

14h | Videos
This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

This Eid trade will be thousands crores of taka

2h | Videos
The jobless workers are suffering

The jobless workers are suffering

3h | Videos