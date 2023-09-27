Teaser out of Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Salman Khan, the OG spy of the YRF Spy Universe, is back. On Wednesday, the makers of Tiger 3 unveiled a new teaser and it gives the best glimpse yet into the world of the Maneesh Sharma directorial. Tiger 3, starring Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is set to be released on Diwali 2023.

The makers shared the teaser on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's birth anniversary.

Salman Khan's Tiger has played a crucial role in shaping how big the YRF Spy Universe franchise is today and all the eyes are now on his upcoming film to reveal the next series of events from the spy universe. Tiger 3 follows the events of (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

Promising an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer, the teaser opens with Salman declaring that after 20 years of service to India does he need a character certificate? He says, "Tiger gaddar hai (Tiger is a traitor). Tiger is enemy number 1." He appears to be recording a video even as gunshots are heard in the background.

Next, Salman was seen fighting with dozens of fully armed soldiers, shooting them all. What followed was a lot of fighting scenes across what looked like Turkey and the Middle East, and jumping from buildings. At one point, Salman said, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as Tiger is not dead, he has not lost)."

Tiger 3 will be released on November 10 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is the third part of the Tiger franchise and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. In it, Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after their 2019 film Bharat. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

The film will reportedly also have a cameo featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, who was seen with Salman Khan's Tiger in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan. After Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai's box office success, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who heads YRF, introduced two more spy agents, Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) in War and Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan).