Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3 enters Rs300 crore club

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' has entered the Rs300 crore club at the global box office. As per a press note by the film's team, Tiger 3 minted Rs229 crore gross in India.

It earned Rs71 crore gross ($8.50 m) globally and the film's earnings so far worldwide are Rs300 crore gross ($36.15 m).

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.