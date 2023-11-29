Salman Khan says 90s actors are lucky they're around for 30 years

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 11:50 am

Related News

Salman Khan says 90s actors are lucky they're around for 30 years

Salman Khan talks about the box office success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in a new interview

Hindustan Times
29 November, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

Salman Khan has said that Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, are lucky that they have been working in the film industry for 30 years. He said that he is also one of them. 

In an interview with the news agency PTI Bhasha, Salman also said that his latest film Tiger 3 can work much better at the ticket windows now with Diwali and World Cup over. 

Asked about staying relevant, and successful for three decades, Salman told the news agency, "Look! I have no clue what is it, but we are fortunate that we have been around for three decades and are still here. Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar - all of us came in the 90s. Now Sunny Deol is back, his film (Gadar 2) was a huge hit. It depends on the kind of films you choose and how much interest you have in them. I feel I am very lucky that I have been a part of the film industries for many years."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salman told the news agency, "By God's grace, I can release films on a Friday, or Saturday, or Sunday because my fans are standing with me. Moreover, the films should also be such that people want to watch them again and again. And, that can happen only if you have invested a lot in the film. You have been living it, spending all your time and energy for the film while making it."

Talking about the success of Tiger 3, he said that moviebuffs have really loved the film otherwise it could have never made so much money. He said that the beauty of the film is that it earned well on Diwali, and at a time when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup matches were going on. He added that Tiger 3 can work much better now and can even run for a long time.

Salman Khan / 90s Movie / Tiger 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

3h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

19h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

20h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

21h | Education

More Videos from TBS

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

21m | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

26m | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

14h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

13h | TBS Science