Salman Khan's film 'Tiger 3' crosses ₹100 crore on day 2, performs better than 'Jawan'

Tiger movie poster.
Tiger movie poster.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan and YRF have a big reason to celebrate. On its second day itself, Tiger 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film ended Monday with a haul of ₹57.52 crore. On Sunday, it had collected ₹44.5 crore. This takes its two-day collection to ₹102 crore. The second-day figures are even higher than the second-day collection of the year's biggest hit so far, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on a Thursday and made ₹74.5 crore on day 1. However, on day 2, it made ₹53 crore. The film went on to make ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office. 

Internationally, Tiger 3 made ₹94 crore at the ticket windows on day 1. Worldwide day 2 figures are awaited. "#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets… Day 1 [including previews]: USD 5,000,530 [ ₹41.66 cr]..." film trade expert Taran Adarsh said on X.

As per the same Sacnilk report, Tiger 3 had an overall 48.62% Hindi occupancy, 26.43% Telugu and 29.91% in Tamil. on Monday.

Tiger 3 is sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and a part of the studio's ambitious spy universe that will see characters from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-led War crisscrossing in future stories.

The advance booking for the film opened on November 5. Set after the events of Pathaan. Tiger 3 sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

The last Hindi film to register global blockbuster opening was Shah Rukh's September release Jawan, which earned ₹129.6 crore worldwide. The actor's spy universe title Pathaan, which came out in January, made ₹106 crore worldwide on the first day of its release.

 

