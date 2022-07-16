Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome their second child together

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 03:54 pm

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have announced the arrival of their second child. The couple’s reps confirmed the news on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Sophie and Joe’s first child, daughter Willa, was born in 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected

Actor Sophie Turner has given birth to her and singer Joe Jonas' second child, a daughter, their representatives confirmed, according to reports.

Sophie, who is known for her role in hit show, Game of Thrones, reportedly gave birth in Miami, US, earlier this month, and is already home from the hospital. The couple's older daughter, Willa, was born in July 2020. 

Although Sophie gave glimpses of her baby bump during multiple outings in 2022, the actor confirmed her second pregnancy in an interview in May, when she discussed it for the first time. A few weeks later, Sophie and husband Joe were seen at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, where the actor was spotted with her baby bump.

On Thursday, representatives for both the stars confirmed the news of their second child to People. "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps said.

Sophie and Joe's second baby is the latest addition to the Jonas family. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January via surrogacy, while Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters of their own – Alena and Valentina.

In an interview with Elle UK in May, Sophie had shared her baby news, and said, "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Speaking about Willa to Elle UK, Sophie had said she wasn't sure if her daughter understood she was about to become a big sister. "I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she'll go, 'baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'baby,' and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'baby.' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it…But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea," Sophie said.

