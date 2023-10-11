Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner open up after reaching temporary custody agreement

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 12:44 pm

Related News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner open up after reaching temporary custody agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to share custody of their two daughters equally between the U.S. and the UK.

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 12:44 pm
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (15 months), after a mediation process.

The former couple, who split in September after four years of marriage, issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying that they have agreed to share custody of their children equally between the U.S. and the UK until early 2024.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, an interim consent order outlined the custody arrangement for the next few weeks, following a mediation session from 4-7 Oct.

The order is valid until 7 January, and the parties are required to submit a status report letter by Dec. 23, indicating the progress of their mediation.

The mediation came after Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas for wrongful retention, claiming that he was keeping their passports and preventing them from returning to England. The lawsuit demanded "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," and alleged that the "wrongful retention" started on Sept. 20.

Jonas denied Turner's allegations in a statement, saying that he thought they had agreed to work on a co-parenting plan. He also filed for divorce in Miami on 5 September, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of the marriage.

The divorce filing stated that the couple had a prenup and asked for a parenting plan that allows for frequent and continuous contact with both parents.

Before reaching the temporary agreement, Turner and Jonas had to keep their children in New York, as per an interim consent order filed in New York and obtained by PEOPLE.

The order specified that Turner and Jonas were required to retain custody of their children within the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, encompassing New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Joe Jonas / Sophie Turner / Joe & Sophie divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

1h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

4h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

1h | TBS World
How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

22h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

1d | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World