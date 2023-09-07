Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce: 'This is a united decision'

Splash

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 01:43 pm

Related News

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce: 'This is a united decision'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have split after four years of marriage. He took to social media to make the announcement.

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 01:43 pm
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo: Collected

After days of speculation about their relationship status, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially announced their divorce. They took to Instagram to share a statement.

It read: "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe turned off comments on his post and did not add any captions either. Sophie did the same.

According to People magazine, Jonas, 34, filed for dissolution of his marriage with the Game of Thrones star in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court. In the filing, Jonas stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken". They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jonas and Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the documents stated.

Jonas and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released the sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The band recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled.

Turner, who hails from Northampton, England, is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. She also portrayed superhero Jean Grey in two X-Men movies – Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

Joe Jonas / Sophie Turner / Joe & Sophie divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

Now | TBS World
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

3h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

2h | TBS Economy