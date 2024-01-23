Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's California house up for sale again

Back in 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became neighbours to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas when they purchased a 15,000-square-foot property in California.

However, just two years later, they put the house on the market for $16.75 million, making it the most expensive property to be sold in Encino. At a whopping price of $15.2 million, DJ and producer Zedd bought the house and made it his home in 2021. Well, the prized blue chip estate is back on the market.

The grand U-shaped property, which currently boasts of 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a hot tub, gourmet kitchen and many outdoor seating areas is on the market for $19 million.

That's not all! As it's the former house of not one but two musicians, it also features a vocal booth and a recording studio apart from a gym and sauna. There's also the much-talked-about state-of-the-art home theater, which was a huge topic of discussion when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first put the house on the market.

After moving out of what fans thought was their dream house, Joe and Sophie bought an $11 million mansion in Miami, Florida. However, this house was also put up on the market right before Joe filed for divorce in September last year.

The singer called their marriage 'irretrievably broken'. Sophie and Joe shared a joint statement the next day before their custody battle got nasty. In a post on social media, they wrote: "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children'."