Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's California house up for sale again

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 02:15 pm

Related News

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's California house up for sale again

The sprawling 6-bedroom LA property was previously owned by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner before their divorce last year. It is now listed for under $19 million.

Hindustan Times
23 January, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Back in 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner became neighbours to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas when they purchased a 15,000-square-foot property in California.

However, just two years later, they put the house on the market for $16.75 million, making it the most expensive property to be sold in Encino. At a whopping price of $15.2 million, DJ and producer Zedd bought the house and made it his home in 2021. Well, the prized blue chip estate is back on the market.

The grand U-shaped property, which currently boasts of 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a hot tub, gourmet kitchen and many outdoor seating areas is on the market for $19 million.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That's not all! As it's the former house of not one but two musicians, it also features a vocal booth and a recording studio apart from a gym and sauna. There's also the much-talked-about state-of-the-art home theater, which was a huge topic of discussion when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first put the house on the market.

After moving out of what fans thought was their dream house, Joe and Sophie bought an $11 million mansion in Miami, Florida. However, this house was also put up on the market right before Joe filed for divorce in September last year.

The singer called their marriage 'irretrievably broken'. Sophie and Joe shared a joint statement the next day before their custody battle got nasty. In a post on social media, they wrote: "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children'."

 

Sophie Turner / Joe Jonas / Sophie and Joe divorce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

52m | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

6h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

6h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

19h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

17h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

18h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

21h | Videos