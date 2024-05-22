Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital after heatstroke at IPL match in Ahmedabad

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised due to heatstroke. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon. PTI quoted the Ahmedabad police confirming the same.

PTI reported that Shah Rukh was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, according to the police. He was admitted to multi-speciality KD Hospital, they said. "Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

The actor was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His daughter Suhana and son AbRam had accompanied the actor who greeted fans after the match and interacted with the cricketers. The trio even celebrated after KKR bear Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match.

After the match on Tuesday, Shah Rukh, Suhana and AbRam greeted the fans with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. While doing this, they mistakenly interrupted JioCinema's IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground.

Shah Rukh quickly realised his folly and apologised to former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina, who were hosting the show, hugged them and then apologised to the fans watching the broadcast before continuing with his lap around the venue. Suhana was seen carefully bypassing the cameras while holding AbRam's hands.