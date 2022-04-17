Rubaiyat Hossain’s Shimu-Made in Bangladesh released in Japan

Splash

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 11:21 pm

Shimu- Made in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Shimu- Made in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

Rubaiyat Hossain's directorial film "Shimu-Made in Bangladesh" gets a theatrical release in Japan.

The film chronicling women's contributions and struggles in the garments sector of Bangladesh is set to hit 15 theatres in Japan.

Rubaiyat Hossain has virtually attended the premiere of the film in Japan and answered queries from the audience.

Alongside the director, most of the crew members of the film are women. The film was shot by cinematographer Sabine Lancelin, Elisha Albert lead the sound department, while Jonaki Bhattacharya took charge of the art direction.

The film's Japanese subtitles were provided by a group of students from Osaka Women's University.

After the film's premiere at the Toronto International film festival, "Shimu Made in Bangladesh" was screened and honoured in a myriad of prestigious film festivals around the world. 

 

