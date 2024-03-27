'Kajol Rekha' trailer out

Photo: Screengrab taken from the trailer.
Photo: Screengrab taken from the trailer.

Gias Uddin Selim's highly anticipated film, "Kajol Rekha", released its trailer on Tuesday (27 March) through the film's official Facebook Page. 

The film was inspired by the legendary 'Maimansingha Gitika', a collection of folk ballads from the region of Mymensingh. 

The story portrays the enduring love between a prince and the protagonist Kajol Rekha as they navigate numerous obstacles, their hearts eternally intertwined amidst the challenges.

The trailer also gives the audience a glimpse of the songs of the film, from which "Ghumaiyla Ghumaiyla Re Bondhu" sets the tone of the trailer. 

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Sariful Islam Razz, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Mondera Chakroborty, Sadia Ayman, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Sahana Rahman Sumi, and Khairul Basar.
 

