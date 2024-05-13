Legendary filmmaker and king of B-movies Roger Corman passes away

Splash

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:23 am

Related News

Legendary filmmaker and king of B-movies Roger Corman passes away

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 11:23 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Roger Corman, the iconic filmmaker and king of B-movies, has passed away at the age of 98. Corman, who was pivotal in launching the careers of numerous Hollywood legends, died on 9 May at his home in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by family.

Known for his low-budget filmmaking, Corman's work helped define the B-movie genre and provided a platform for future stars and directors like Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, and James Cameron. His career began in the mailroom of 20th Century Fox, but he soon found his niche in low-budget films, directing over 50 projects and producing countless others with budgets under $5 million.

Survived by his wife Julie and daughters Catherine and Mary, Corman leaves behind a legacy celebrated for its profound influence on both the individuals he directly mentored and the broader scope of cinematic history. His family stated, "His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, capturing the spirit of an age. He wanted to be remembered simply as a filmmaker."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Roger Corman / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

2h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

15h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

26m | Videos
Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

Apple's new product iPad Air was announced at 'Let Loose'

1h | Videos
How deep is the German-US relationship?

How deep is the German-US relationship?

2h | Videos
Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

Higher-income people benefit most, with lower-income Americans lagging behind

2h | Videos