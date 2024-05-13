Legendary filmmaker and king of B-movies Roger Corman passes away

Roger Corman, the iconic filmmaker and king of B-movies, has passed away at the age of 98. Corman, who was pivotal in launching the careers of numerous Hollywood legends, died on 9 May at his home in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by family.

Known for his low-budget filmmaking, Corman's work helped define the B-movie genre and provided a platform for future stars and directors like Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese, and James Cameron. His career began in the mailroom of 20th Century Fox, but he soon found his niche in low-budget films, directing over 50 projects and producing countless others with budgets under $5 million.

Survived by his wife Julie and daughters Catherine and Mary, Corman leaves behind a legacy celebrated for its profound influence on both the individuals he directly mentored and the broader scope of cinematic history. His family stated, "His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, capturing the spirit of an age. He wanted to be remembered simply as a filmmaker."