Rohan: I had no intentions of becoming an actor, I wanted to travel the world

Actor Yash Rohan has not acted in a lot of movies, but the ones he starred in brought him a lot of praise, attention and adoration from fans and audiences. He has recently played a central character in the anticipated movie 'Adom', releasing today, 23 December.

Adom was directed by Abu Towhid Hiron. Yash could not disclose the story of the movie because of certain obligations. However, he did confirm that he will be seen in a "new light" this time round.

"Since it's a story driven plot, the film may not have the biggest commercial appeal. I still feel that the movie can leave a mark on the hearts of viewers. Director Hiron took his time in making the film. I am eagerly awaiting its release," said Rohan.

Rohan grew up in a cultured family. His father Naresh Bhuiyan is an esteemed photojournalist and actor. His mother Shilpi Sharkar Apu is a popular playwright and actor. His upbringing as a child was different to many of his contemporaries.

Rohan's mother abandoned her acting career at its height so that she could concentrate on his upbringing and education. He pursued general education, and he was always exposed to culture.

Earning his undergraduate degree from a private university, Rohan made a sudden entry in cinema. Debuting in Giash Uddin Selim's 'Swapnajaal', he tasted fame and popularity for the first time.

Rohan did not give any serious thoughts to pursuing a career in acting before this. However, as he started garnering praise and attention after the release of Swapnajaal, people around him offered quite a lot of encouragement to pursue this line of work.

"I actually had no intentions of becoming an actor. I wanted to complete my higher education. I wanted to travel the world. As a matter of fact, it was my first film's success that kind of pushed me to take up a career in acting," said Rohan.

Despite his parents' affiliation with the media, there was never any undue expectations from them for Rohan to step into acting. It was completely his own decision to take it up and he is enjoying every moment of it.

Rohan has recently been involved in web series as well, apart from starring in mainstream movies. He feels that fans and viewers are slowly but surely getting a lot more invested in web series and that is why he, along with quite a few other actors, are turning their attention towards it.

Rohan has recently acted alongside Nusrat Faria in a web film called 'Pordar Arale'. He also acted in Raihan Rafi's 'Poran' and that brought him a huge wave of appreciation . If all goes according to plan, the new year might just see Rohan featured in quite a number of films.

"All things considered, this industry [OTT] is viewed as a very promising project. I'd like to act in this field frequently if I can find a decent plot and character."