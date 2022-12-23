Rohan: I had no intentions of becoming an actor, I wanted to travel the world

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
23 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

Rohan: I had no intentions of becoming an actor, I wanted to travel the world

Rising actor Yash Rohan spoke to The Business Standard about what got him into acting and his recent works

Sohel Ahsan
23 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 10:18 am
Yash Rohan. Sketch: TBS
Yash Rohan. Sketch: TBS

Actor Yash Rohan has not acted in a lot of movies, but the ones he starred in brought him a lot of praise, attention and adoration from fans and audiences. He has recently played a central character in the anticipated movie 'Adom', releasing today, 23 December. 

Adom was directed by Abu Towhid Hiron. Yash could not disclose the story of the movie because of certain obligations. However, he did confirm that he will be seen in a "new light" this time round. 

"Since it's a story driven plot, the film may not have the biggest commercial appeal. I still feel that the movie can leave a mark on the hearts of viewers. Director Hiron took his time in making the film. I am eagerly awaiting its release," said Rohan.

Rohan grew up in a cultured family. His father Naresh Bhuiyan is an esteemed photojournalist and actor. His mother Shilpi Sharkar Apu is a popular playwright and actor. His upbringing as a child was different to many of his contemporaries. 

Rohan's mother abandoned her acting career at its height so that she could concentrate on his upbringing and education. He pursued general education, and he was always exposed to culture.

Earning his undergraduate degree from a private university, Rohan made a sudden entry in cinema. Debuting in Giash Uddin Selim's 'Swapnajaal', he tasted fame and popularity for the first time.

Rohan did not give any serious thoughts to pursuing a career in acting before this. However, as he started garnering praise and attention after the release of Swapnajaal, people around him offered quite a lot of encouragement to pursue this line of work.

"I actually had no intentions of becoming an actor. I wanted to complete my higher education. I wanted to travel the world. As a matter of fact, it was my first film's success that kind of pushed me to take up a career in acting," said Rohan.

Despite his parents' affiliation with the media, there was never any undue expectations from them for Rohan to step into acting. It was completely his own decision to take it up and he is enjoying every moment of it.

Rohan has recently been involved in web series as well, apart from starring in mainstream movies. He feels that fans and viewers are slowly but surely getting a lot more invested in web series and that is why he, along with quite a few other actors, are turning their attention towards it.

Rohan has recently acted alongside Nusrat Faria in a web film called 'Pordar Arale'. He also acted in Raihan Rafi's 'Poran' and that  brought him a huge wave of appreciation . If all goes according to plan, the new year might just see Rohan featured in quite a number of films.

"All things considered, this industry [OTT] is viewed as a very promising project. I'd like to act in this field frequently if I can find a decent plot and character." 

Top News

Yash Rohan / Actor / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

1h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

2h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

2h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

15h | TBS Career
How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

How beautiful teeth boost self-confidence

2h | TBS Health
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

16h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards