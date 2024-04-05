Eid journey: Increased vehicles on highways cause slower traffic movement, congestion in toll plazas

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 12:22 pm

Slow moving traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 5 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Slow moving traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on 5 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Traffic has increased on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and Bangabandhu Expressway, with some congestion at the toll plazas ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr. 

With just one working day remaining before the Eid day packed with holidays on both sides, many have started to travel to their village homes.

As such, traffic pressure has increased on the highways since last night (4 April).

Humayun Kabir, in charge of the Gajaria Highway Police Outpost, said the traffic from Meghna Bridge to Daudkandi Meghna-Gomti Bridge in Cumilla is moving slowly due to heavy traffic.

He claimed that there was a traffic jam due to some parts of the highway being narrower in the Cumilla section after crossing the Meghna-Gomti Bridge, and the traffic was slow on the entire highway.

However, as time passed, the situation began to return to normal, he said.

Meanwhile, some tailbacks were seen at the toll plazas of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Mawa section of Padma Bridge.

The majority of the vehicles were cars, and two separate lanes have been created for motorcycles so traffic is moving smoothly, said Munshiganj Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Roads and Highways Nahian Reza.

Long tailbacks at Padma Bridge toll plaza on 5 April 2024. Photo: TBS
"Some 14,000 to 15,000 vehicles cross the Padma Bridge every day. We expect the number to double during Eid, but that has not been the case yet," he added.

Aminul Haider, engineer of the bridges department of Padma Bridge toll plaza, said the traffic pressure is normal. There was some congestion due to the increased number of cars arriving at the toll plaza at the same time, but that is normal.

"Due to separate lines for bus trucks, cars, motorcycles, and other private vehicles, the Padma Bridge can be crossed smoothly by paying a toll.

"In the early morning, there was an increased number of motorcycles on the highway, but that has reduced now," he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travel / Eid Holiday / Bangladesh

