Record traffic at official railway e-ticket website during advanced Eid ticket sales

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Record traffic at official railway e-ticket website during advanced Eid ticket sales

The website faced record numbers, recording a staggering 1.23 crore hits by ticket seekers within the first 30 minutes

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 12:56 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Advanced train ticket sales for the western zone travellers for 9 April began today (30 March) at 8am. 

The E-ticket website faced record numbers, recording a staggering 1.23 crore hits by ticket seekers within the first 30 minutes.

Due to slow downs, errors and people simply leaving the online queue, it still took until 10:30 am to sell 14001 of the available 14770 tickets. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tickets for the East zone will open for sale at 2pm, with 16696 tickets available

Transport for the Eid holidays have become mired profiteering and attempted government control, as bus companies hike up prices significantly for the most popular days of travel.

 

Top News

Eid / Travel / Railway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

7h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Treasury rates at their peaks

Treasury rates at their peaks

6m | Videos
Carbon fiber parts of bicycles are being manufactured in the country

Carbon fiber parts of bicycles are being manufactured in the country

1h | Videos
Gorur Mogoj Fry

Gorur Mogoj Fry

1h | Videos
Saudi model in the Miss World contest!

Saudi model in the Miss World contest!

3h | Videos