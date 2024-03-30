Record traffic at official railway e-ticket website during advanced Eid ticket sales

Advanced train ticket sales for the western zone travellers for 9 April began today (30 March) at 8am.

The E-ticket website faced record numbers, recording a staggering 1.23 crore hits by ticket seekers within the first 30 minutes.

Due to slow downs, errors and people simply leaving the online queue, it still took until 10:30 am to sell 14001 of the available 14770 tickets.

Tickets for the East zone will open for sale at 2pm, with 16696 tickets available

Transport for the Eid holidays have become mired profiteering and attempted government control, as bus companies hike up prices significantly for the most popular days of travel.