Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate UK home

Splash

Reuters
02 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 08:56 am

Related News

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate UK home

Reuters
02 March, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 08:56 am
Britain&#039;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles's Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain, a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Sun newspaper reported the house had been offered by the monarch to his brother, Prince Andrew.

Charles's decision comes in the wake of the couple's damning revelations about Harry's father, his elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews, the tabloid said.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

Prince Andrew, the king's younger brother, was forced to quit his royal role over his relationship with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The paper reported that Andrew wants to stay in his current home nearby rather than move to Frogmore Cottage.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the report. A royal source said any such discussions would be a private family matter.

Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage within the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London following their marriage in 2018.

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, they moved to California to forge new lives and careers, but Frogmore Cottage remained their British base. They also agreed to pay back the 2.4 million pounds ($2.9 million) of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating the house.

Harry's cousin Eugenie, Andrew's younger daughter, and her husband were given use of the property after the couple left, but the Sun said they had since moved out.

Harry and Meghan have rarely returned to Britain since their departure for the US, but have used Frogmore on the few occasions they have been back, such as for celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Relations between the couple and the rest of the family have become even more strained since then, following stinging criticisms of the royals and their aides in his book "Spare", which broke records for speed of sales.

The disagreements have cast major doubts on whether Harry will attend his father's coronation in May.

Meghan and Harry / Duke and Duchess of Sussex / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

22m | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

42m | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

13h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

22m | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

20h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod