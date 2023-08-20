Popular model Saad Hossain of iconic ‘eka eka khete chao’ dialogue passes away

The popular model famed for his dialogue "eka eka khete chao" advertisement on BTV Saad Hossain passed away due to a kidney-related illness yesterday.

Saad's brother-in-law Arif Aktar Shakib wrote on Facebook, "My sister's husband Sad Hossain is no more. Everyone, please pray for his soul."

According to media reports, Sad used to live in New York, USA with his wife and children.

The advertisement he was featured in was immensely popular and later aired on other private channels across the country.