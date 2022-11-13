Hiramon returns on BTV

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 01:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Hiramon' first aired on Bangladesh Television four decades ago. The program at the time was hugely popular and was based on folktales and legends.

Every episode was based on a different folktale from across the nation. Hiramon is returning to BTV once again. Starting today, Hiramon will be on television. On BTV, Hiramon airs at 9 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

The stories of 'Roopban' and 'Dalim Kumar' are told in the first 26 episodes.

'Roopban' will be broadcast initially. Actors in the play included Fazlul Karim, SM Salahuddin, Belal Hossain, and Shubashish Dutta. Jagdish Esh designed it, and Shahjalal Sardar Shimul produced it. The creative director is SM Salahuddin.

Actors in the story 'Roopban' include Nairuj Sifat, Imtu Ratish, Tutul Chowdhury, Kabir Tutul, Farzana Mihi, Tushti, and Tapan Hafiz. On the other hand, the story "Dalim Kumar" stars NK Masuk, Sayem Samad, Samsi Ara Saika, Shishir Ahmed, Mir Ahsan, SD Tanmoy, Tasnim Nishat, and Sheela. To add interest to the story based on folklore and folklore, scenes have been shot using modern technology.

In addition to VFX technology, there is computer graphics work, automatic motion tracking, motion capture, and 3D face cloning. The National Media's Director (Events and Planning), Jagdish Esh, stated that 'Hiramon' was produced using cutting-edge virtual technology.

"BTV has taken this action with the lack of high-quality television dramas in mind. Our folktales in Bengali are very rich. They are slowly  fading away. By reintroducing them to the public, BTV hopes to pique the interest of the younger generation in fairy tales. On BTV, it used to be very well-liked. 26 episodes with two distinct storylines have so far been produced. Additionally, BTV intends to serialize other fairy tales, he added.

