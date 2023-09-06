Final round of BTV Chattogram's school debate contest on Friday

The final round of an English inter-school debate competition, the first of its kind at Bangladesh Television's Chattogram centre, will be held Friday. The prize-giving ceremony will take place on the same day.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud will attend the programme as chief guest while General Manager of Bangladesh Television's Chattogram centre Nur Anowar Hossain will preside over it.

Mymensingh Girls' Cadet College and Faujdarhat Cadet College will face each other at the final round, having passed the last five rounds of the debate competition. In total, 64 schools have taken part in different stages in the contest.

BTV's Chattogram centre has organised the competition to build a knowledgeable and conscientious society. Golam Morshed and Md Mostafizur Rahman have jointly produced the programme.