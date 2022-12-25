BTV steps into 59

BTV steps into 59

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Television is the first Bangla-language television channel around the world. The television channel will celebrate its 58th anniversary on 25 December and step into 59. 

Sources said that the television channel authority will celebrate the anniversary with colourful programmes. The television authority has arranged a cultural programme on the premises of the television building where noted singers and actors will participate in the programme. The television channel will also broadcast special programmes in celebration of the anniversary. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the anniversary, the director general of Bangladesh Television Shohrab Hossain said that Bangladesh Television has long been playing a vital role in disseminating news and informative programme on agriculture, industry, economy, education and broadcasting programmes highlighting the war of independence. The state-owned television channel has also been playing a vital role in broadcasting entertainment programmes as well as public awareness programmes. 

Over the last 59 years, the biggest achievement of Bangladesh Television is to reach out to marginal people across the country and to present the development works of the government to the nation.  

The journey of the television channel began on 25 December 1964, on the ground floor of the defunct DIT building. After the birth of Bangladesh, as a state-owned television channel, Bangladesh Television started its journey anew. At the directives of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on 9 February 1975, the television was shifted to its own building at Rampur with modern technology.  

In 1980, Bangladesh Television entered into a new era with the presentation of colour programmes. BTV broadcasts can now be viewed in HD (High Definition) on mobile apps, terrestrial, satellite, and other platforms. With the promise and conviction of modern improvements, the state-owned media is entering its 59th year.

