Siam and Puja to host this year’s Anandamela on BTV

Splash

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

Siam and Puja to host this year’s Anandamela on BTV

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 09:20 am
Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Collected
Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery. Photo: Collected

This year's 'Anandamela' Eid Magazine show promises to come up with something fresh and unique. The popular BTV show will bring forth a change in the anchors as the show will be hosted by contemporary celebrities Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery.

'Anandamela' will also feature dance performances from Ferdous and Mehzabien on evergreen Bangladeshi songs of days gone by. Folk legend Momtaz will have a solo performance as well. Performances will also include a short play on the Dhaka Metro Rail, a re-enactment of a Tamil movie action scene by a youth group from Madaripur and also stand up comedy from a 'Mirakkel' (popular Indian comedy television show) participant Shawon.

 'Anandamela' is produced by Sadiqul Islam.  It will be aired on the first day of  Eid after the 10 PM English news broadcast. In this context, the producer said, 'Due to lack of time, our preparation was a little less.  We still tried to build a colorful 'Anandamela'.  Everything went as planned.  I hope the audience will enjoy the Anand Mela with interest just like they have done over the years.

 

Anandamela / BTV / Siam Ahmed / Puja Chery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

12h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

18h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

12h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

14h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

13h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away