Siam and Puja to host this year’s Anandamela on BTV

This year's 'Anandamela' Eid Magazine show promises to come up with something fresh and unique. The popular BTV show will bring forth a change in the anchors as the show will be hosted by contemporary celebrities Siam Ahmed and Puja Chery.

'Anandamela' will also feature dance performances from Ferdous and Mehzabien on evergreen Bangladeshi songs of days gone by. Folk legend Momtaz will have a solo performance as well. Performances will also include a short play on the Dhaka Metro Rail, a re-enactment of a Tamil movie action scene by a youth group from Madaripur and also stand up comedy from a 'Mirakkel' (popular Indian comedy television show) participant Shawon.

'Anandamela' is produced by Sadiqul Islam. It will be aired on the first day of Eid after the 10 PM English news broadcast. In this context, the producer said, 'Due to lack of time, our preparation was a little less. We still tried to build a colorful 'Anandamela'. Everything went as planned. I hope the audience will enjoy the Anand Mela with interest just like they have done over the years.