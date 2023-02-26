BTV to air ‘Norshundor’ from tomorrow

Bangladesh Television (BTV) will air the upcoming serial 'Norshundor' from 27 February. The series has been produced by Afroza Sultana in the light of Matiya Banu Shukur's screenplay. 'Norshundor' will be broadcast every Sunday to Tuesday at 9.30 PM on BTV.

Producer Afroza Sultana spoke briefly to The Business Standard regarding the upcoming series. She said regarding the plot, "Nuru is a barber, he calls himself 'Norshundor' in pure Bengali. His shop is also called "Norshundor." Nuru does offer VIPs in-house services, though. More people come into Nuru's salon to hear him tell tales than to get their hair cut. Nuru enjoys spinning yarns as well. Nuru told Sweety his tale, and they both fled the home together. Haircuts are available at Nuru's salon for writers, poets, businesspeople, police officials, gang members, and even young aspiring heroes. Everyone enjoys a wonderful friendship with Nuru. These all served as the basis for the television series "Norshundor."

Mamunur Rashid, Ahsan Habib Nasim, Arfan Ahmed, Amanul Haque Helal, Milon Bhatt, Saju Khadem, Joyraj, Sanjida Preeti, Ashraful Ashish, Iqbal Hossain, Mukul Siraj, Bappi Ashraf among others have acted in various roles in the serial drama.