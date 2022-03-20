Paul Dano to pen ‘Riddler: Year One’ comic

DC Comics announced Dano's comic book writing debut on Friday alongside an image of the book as a first look.

Paul Dano to pen ‘Riddler: Year One’ comic. Photo: Collected
Paul Dano to pen ‘Riddler: Year One’ comic. Photo: Collected

After enrapturing the audience with his role of Edward Nashton in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman', actor Paul Dano is now aiming to show his wordsmithing skills with a new comic book, auspiciously titled 'Riddler: Year One'.

DC Comics announced Dano's comic book writing debut on Friday alongside an image of the book as a first look.

"A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theatres now,"  captions DC comics on their official twitter account.

The comic will hit store shelves in October. DC has refrained from setting a date as of now.

For the unversed, Dano received acclaim for his  atypical portrayal of The Riddler in 'The Batman', which diverges from the source material by depicting him as a political extremist targeting the corrupt elite class of Gotham.

 

