Floods in Bandarban cause damage worth Tk500cr: DC

Floods triggered by torrential rains in the hilly district of Bandarban caused damage to properties and other resources worth Tk500 crore earlier this month, District Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin told reporters during a briefing on Thursday (31 August). Photo: TBS

The recent floods triggered by torrential rains in the hilly district of Bandarban have caused damage to resources and properties worth around Tk500 crore, according to the Bandarban district administration.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mojahid Uddin presented the information on losses in a view exchange meeting in the district administration office with journalists about the recent flood situation in the district and the way to overcome it on Thursday, 20 days after the floods.

It was said in the meeting that the total amount of damages has been estimated as Tk498,63,19,600 in 17 sectors in the district.

Shah Mojahid Uddin said the suffering of people increased as there was no electricity or mobile network during the flood. Mainly due to a lack of communication, it was not possible to know instantly what happened where and who needed what during the flood. In some places, damaged roads stopped the road communication system.

Stating that the amount of damage may increase further, the deputy commissioner said 30,220 people took shelter in 207 temporary shelters during the flood this time. Besides, 150 people took shelter on high roads and embankments. A total of 11 people were killed in the district due to floods and landslides while 56 people were injured and one person is still missing.

The deputy commissioner highlighted some plans to deal with the future flood situation and said if the government building is constructed in the future, plans are being made to build it at a higher place considering the flood situation.

Plans are also being taken on how to de-occupy the drains. Every time there is heavy rain, power substations get submerged in water and master planning is being done for these too. Apart from this, plans are being made on how to strengthen the rescue teams like fire rescuers and civil defence.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Directorate MM Shah Newaz, LGED Executive Engineer Ziaul Islam Majumder, Water Development Board Executive Engineer Arup Chakraborty and Power Development Board Executive Engineer Syed Amir Hossain were present at the meeting.

Earlier this month, a week of continuous rain caused flooding in Bandarban, which has not occurred in living memory. After the second week, the water receded and life started to return to normal.