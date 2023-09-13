Take action against Jamalpur DC 'for seeking vote for boat': EC writes to Cabinet Division

The Election Commission has asked the Cabinet Division to take action against Jamalpur Deputy Commissioner Md Imran Ahmed for violating the law by seeking votes in favour of the ruling party Awami League in the upcoming elections.

A letter has been sent to the cabinet secretary in this regard, the EC said in a press statement on Wednesday (13 September).

"Recently it has been published in various media that the Deputy Commissioner of Jamalpur, Md Imran Ahmed, addressed a public event in the presence of the local member of parliament Mirza Azam. In his speech, he called for the re-election of the Awami League government to continue the country's development spree," the commission said.

"At the same time, he [Imran] expressed his hope to see local Mirza Azam as a minister after the next elections. The video clip of his speech went viral on social media," it added.

According to the statement, administration officials must behave impartially in the National Assembly elections, as per Articles 120 and 126 of the Constitution and Articles 5 and 91(c) of the Representation of the People Order.

Mentioning that the jurisdiction of the EC in matters of election exists at all times and not only after the announcement of the schedule, the EC said, "District commissioners usually perform election duties as returning officers and also perform important duties of maintaining law and order during elections as district magistrates.

"Under the stated circumstances, in order to maintain public confidence in the government, democracy, the electoral system and the Election Commission, it is reasonable to withdraw Md Imran Ahmed from the duties of deputy commissioner and prevent him from holding any electoral duties in the upcoming National Assembly elections, subject to verification of the facts of the said incident."

It is also mentioned in the letter that it is necessary to warn all the district commissioners to desist from such behaviour, the release added.

Earlier on Monday (11 September), while speaking at a ceremony in Jamalpur to inaugurate the newly built Madarganj municipality building, Imran Ahmed made comments about the upcoming election saying "the incumbent government of Awami League has to be brought to power again in the next parliamentary elections to continue the development spree".

A video of the statement began circulating on social media platforms from Tuesday morning and sparked criticism because of his such comments despite being a public servant.