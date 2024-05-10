Prices of egg, chicken, fish up while vegetables stable at higher rate

The prices of egg, chicken, and fish were high while vegetables and other commodities remained stable at a higher rate in the kitchen market in the capital today (10 May).

Visiting different kitchen markets, including Karwan Bazar, Mohakhali, Malibagh, and Hatirpool, the correspondent found that prices of egg, chicken, and fish increased compared to the previous week.

During heatwaves and extreme climate conditions, the prices of egg and chicken shot up across the country. Farm egg price jumped by Tk20 per dozen (12 pieces) and selling a dozen at Tk150 in the capital today. Egg of domestic rearing hen is selling at Tk75-80 per hali (4 pieces) and duck egg was selling at Tk70-75 per hali.

The price of broiler chicken and Pakistani-origin Sonali chicken have increased by Tk10-20 per kg compared to the last two weeks. The boiler chicken was selling at Tk220-235 per kg based on size and quality. Apart from this, the price of Sonali chicken has also increased and is being sold at Tk345-370 per kg based on size and quality.

Similarly, cock is being sold at Tk370-390 per kg, layer chicken at Tk300-350 per kg, and indigenous (desi) chicken at Tk670-765 per kg.

The traders of the concerned sectors said that prices of chicken increased due to price hikes of chicken food and broiler chicks.

Beef was selling between Tk750-780 per kg based on quality, and saw a rise of price by Tk30 per kg than other days of the week. Mutton and goat meat was selling at Tk1,000-1,180 per kg based on quality, which saw an increase of Tk50 per kg.

Hilsha weighing about 450 gram was selling at Tk650 per kg while Hilsha weighing 1kg plus were selling at Tk1,800-2,000 per kg at Karwan Bazar fish market. Hilsha weighing 700-800 grams were selling at Tk900-1,000 per piece.

Of the other fishes, Puti and small fishes were selling at Tk300-550 per kg, cultivated koi was selling at Tk230-300 per kg, Fali Chanda (Rupchada) at Tk1,200 per kg, sheat (boal) was selling between Tk600-1,200 per kg, Coral Fish at Tk550-700 per kg, river Pangas at Tk700 per kg, cultivated Pangas at Tk200 per kg, Tilapia at Tk220 per kg, Ruhit at Tk350-550 per kg, medium size carp (katol) at Tk250-300 per kg, big size katol at Tk400-500 per kg, catfish (Shing) at Tk500-800 per kg, barbel at Tk600-700 per kg, lobster at Tk900-1,100 per kg, and shrimp at Tk500-600 per kg.

The prices of vegetables have remained stable at higher rate this time compared to the previous years. Traders blamed inflation for this higher price. Vegetables including eggplant, okra, drumsticks, string beans, and bitter gourd were stable between Tk50-60 per kg. The prices of tomatoes have increased as the season is ending. Good quality tomatoes were selling between Tk60-70 per kg.

Vegetables like brinjal and others were selling between Tk40-50 per kg, bottle gourd, ash gourd, and cauliflower at Tk50-60 per piece.

Local variety of onion was selling between Tk70-80 per kg, garlic at Tk180-250 per kg, and ginger at Tk200-280 per kg based on quality.

The prices of watermelon increased slightly as the season of this fruit was selling at Tk120-350 per piece based on size, while pineapple was selling at Tk30-45 per piece.

Guava was selling at Tk50-80 per kg, Papaya (ripe) at Tk100-160 per kg. Apple, Malta, orange, and pear were sold between Tk260-340 per kg in the capital.

The prices of other commodities including rice, wheat, flour, milk, soybean, and aromatic rice have remained unchanged.