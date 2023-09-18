Election Commission expects DCs to be unbiased during election: CEC

The Election Commission expects deputy commissioners to remain unbiased during elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today.

"The post of deputy commissioner is very important during elections. In many cases, they have to perform the duty of returning officers. Besides, they have to look at the inevitable law and order issue during the election as district magistrates do. So, we do not want any biased behaviour from deputy commissioners under any circumstances," he told reporters about the EC's letter to the Cabinet Division regarding action against the Jamalpur deputy commissioner for seeking votes in favour of a political party on Monday (18 September).

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal also said, "After announcing the schedule, we have to perform certain duties which are mandatory. Now, even before the election, if there is any controversy regarding the election, then the Election Commission can definitely bring it to the notice of the government."

"From that point of view, we have written to the Cabinet Secretary regarding the DC of Jamalpur and requested that he be withdrawn. It is in the interest of the election, in the interest of the people, and in the interest of the government and the Election Commission," he added.

"During the entire period of five years, our Election Commission has the responsibility, duties and jurisdiction," the CEC further said.

Former DC of Jamalpur Md Imran Ahmed made comments about the upcoming election, saying "the incumbent government of Awami League has to be brought to power again in the next parliamentary elections to continue the development spree."

Video of the statement began circulating on social media platforms and sparked criticism because of such comments despite being a public servant.

The EC asked the Cabinet Division to take action against Md Imran Ahmed for violating the law by seeking votes in favour of the ruling party Awami League in the upcoming elections.

A letter was sent to the cabinet secretary in this regard, the EC said in a press statement on Wednesday (13 September).

"It has been published in various media that Md Imran Ahmed addressed a public event in the presence of the local member of parliament Mirza Azam. In his speech, he called for the re-election of the Awami League government to continue the country's development spree," the commission said.

The government transferred Md Imran Ahmed to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment. A notification issued by the public administration ministry said Imran Ahmed was made the deputy secretary of the ministry.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy's deputy director (deputy secretary) Md Shafiur Rahman was appointed as the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur.

When asked what the EC should do about complaints by opposition parties that there is no election atmosphere, the CEC said such a complex question cannot be answered at the moment. "But of course, we will monitor the polling environment. This is called projection. Elections will be after three months, four months, or six months. But we must be vigilant."

When asked what was achieved through the EC dialogues, the CEC said, "We believe in transparency. It is our duty to inculcate a sense of responsibility [among others]."