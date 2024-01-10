Tintin: My childhood friend who inspired me to be a reporter

Fictional characters from myriad literary genres that have enriched human society over the years at times often take of the verisimilitude of reality itself through their impact.

The character Tintin, created by Belgian cartoonist Georges Prosper Remi, better known by his pen name Hergé, in 1929, is one such example.

Encapsulating the epitome of adventure, courage, and integrity for the young, the youthful reporter's exploits traversing the globe, facing perilous situations, and uncovering truths serve as a compelling narrative for aspiring writers and journalists alike.

It certainly has steered the aspirations of many towards a profession in writing and journalism.

The childhood friend who inspired me to be a reporter

Zia Chowdhury

One fine Sunday afternoon in 2009; a Bishwo Shahitto Kendro mobile library arrived at my high school premises in Lakshmipur.

A classmate of mine who used to read a lot of comics and graphic novels, suggested that I read a comic book named "Tintin".

"Tintin? Who is this Tintin?" this was the first question that came to my mind.

Later I saw a boy with a particularly striking hairstyle on the cover of a comic published by India's Ananda Publishers. Since then Tintin and his signature hair made an indelible mark in my heart and it still does.

From that Sunday afternoon, I used to wait for the mobile library of Bishwo Shahitto Kendro and the then manager of the library Ashraf Bhai to collect another episode of Tintin's adventures.

I would be given another book after giving back the previous week's one; we even started reading standing next to the mobile library.

It was like watching a TV series - one eagerly waits for the next episode to arrive.

We would be greatly disappointed if the mobile library couldn't arrive in Lakshmipur from Noakhali due to heavy rain or natural calamities.

The wait felt like it was never-ending.

An adolescent who could finish a Tintin book just within two hours, would be forced to wait 14 days at times.

The hot-tempered Captain Haddock, the disastrous duo brothers Thomson and Thompson, and Professor Calculus all are vivid in my mind.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Thanks to my school friend Safiul Alam Chowdhury, who used to collect a treasure of comics including Pran Kumar Sharma's Chacha Chaudhary and Narayan Debnath's Nante Fante.

I used to read both of these comics but never got the trill from those that I used to get from Tintin's stories.

While I have read many other comics during my school life, Tintin holds a unique and special place in my heart.

On 10 January 1929, a young reporter boarded a train from Brussels to Moscow accompanied by his dog, Snowy.

It was the start of Tintin's first great adventure.

The adventure is still on, the moment I see any momento of the popular comic, I go to back my childhood days.

The fictional young reporter sowed a seed of becoming a journalist at the early stage of my life, and growing up, I have nurtured it.

As today marks 95 years since the first Tintin comics, I wish the character who inspired me to become a journalist a happy returns of the day.

I hope to meet you in person someday, my friend, Tintin!

My gateway to tales from around the world

Tousef Islam

My introduction to the character was through a book in the children's section of the library of a ship that my father was stationed at when I was a toddler.

Albeit, I don't recall the title of the comic, I remember it was about Titin's visit to the USA, and following the narrative, in a way it was also my first journey into the country – through the world of words and images.

Since then, I have read many if not all of his stories and watched many of their animated adaptations as I grew up, and each felt like a first-hand experience.

Tintin's character embodies the virtues of an idealist: Relentless pursuit of justice, unwavering curiosity, and a commitment to uncovering the veracity concealed beneath layers of deception.

Photo: Jahidur Rahman

Allure of Tintin's adventures sparks the flames of imagination in young minds.

The tales of exotic locations, intricate plotlines, and ethical dilemmas engrave an indelible mark, shaping a desire to become a storyteller, a harbinger of truth, and a voice for the voiceless.

Anecdotes and accolades imbibed from Tintin's chronicles serve as a lodestar, guiding a chronicler through the quest for authenticity amidst a cacophony of misinformation that stands as a paramount challenge.

Tintin's impact transcends mere entertainment; it fosters a commitment to responsibility and accountability in today's world inundated with divergent narratives and disinformation.

In a landscape where the line between fact and fiction blurs, Tintin's legacy serves as a reminder of the virtues of diligence, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to unveiling the truth.

As the fans celebrate Tintin's birthday, it's not merely the commemoration of a beloved character but a homage to the enduring influence that continues to shape and inspire many - reminding of the essence of the pursuit to unravel the mysteries, to uncover the concealed, and to enlighten the world with the brilliance of truth.

The authors are journalists working at The Business Standard