DCs, UNOs want more funds for fuel expenses, police seek more vehicles

Infograph: TBS

Deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) are seeking additional funds for fuel expenses owing to their role in resisting hartals and blockades and carrying out election duties.

Additionally, the police have sought an allocation of funds to purchase vehicles urgently for carrying out election duties.

Besides, the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) deployed at various locations, including railway stations, bus terminals, and ferry terminals, are seeking Tk1.28 crore every two days to support their members deployed for assistance under "Operation Safe Movement."

When the government is talking about reducing expenses in various sectors to cope with the ongoing financial challenges, the Ministry of Finance is under pressure due to new demands from these government agencies. Finance Division officials are now scrutinising the proposals before giving the allocation.

Public administration ministry seeks additional funding

The Finance Division officials say despite the directive to reduce 20% of the total allocation for petrol, oil, and lubricants in the budget for the current fiscal year as a measure to address the financial crisis, the Ministry of Public Administration has sought an additional allocation of Tk10 crore to meet the expenses of election duties at the field level, as asked for by the DCs and UNOs.

According to information from the Finance Division, in the current fiscal year's national budget, Tk35 crore was allocated for petrol, oil, and lubricants in government transport at district level and Tk15 crore for government transport at upazila level. As per a Finance Division's circular, they can spend 80% or Tk40 crore for district and upazila administration.

Due to the elections, the public administration ministry said, the district and upazila administration will spend the entire allocated amount of Tk40 crore for purchase of petrol, oil, and lubricants. Additionally, they have requested an additional Tk10 crore allocation, and a letter to this effect has been sent to the Finance Division, it said.

In the letter, Masudul Hasan, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, said, "The field administration plays a very important role in conducting elections properly. In this case, the transport service is one of the most helpful in keeping the field administration dynamic. Adequate provision of both vehicles and fuel is essential to maintain uninterrupted transport services."

The letter mentioned that for the proper conduct of the next general elections, it is essential to increase the budget for petrol, oil, and lubricant in the district road transport and upazila road transport for the fiscal year 2023-24 to ensure uninterrupted transportation services for the field administration.

It has been said that for the proper carrying out of general election activities, it is necessary to increase the budget for government transport at district and upazila levels to purchase additional petrol, oil and lubricants.

The public administration ministry has asked for additional allocation in the energy sector for field administration arguing that due to the increase in the scope of various inter-departmental coordination work, including the inspection of various development projects at the field level, the operation of mobile courts to maintain law and order, the field-level visits of VIPs and high-ranking officials have increased. At the same time, the work of field-level officials has also increased.

The public administration ministry says during the elections, the field administration requires additional requisitioned vehicles to fulfil extra responsibilities related to law enforcement, the functioning of the mobile court, the arrival of VIPs and senior officials, public examinations, and the administration of various administrative duties. As a result, the ministry argued, there is an additional expenditure on fuel. In this context, a further additional allocation of Tk10 crore is needed for the district and upazila administration until next June, it said.

Police want to buy 28 double-cabin pick-up vehicles

Officials at the Finance Division said that for election-related use, police had previously proposed purchasing 90 double-cabin pick-up vehicles, of which the Ministry of Finance approved 28. A proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance to provide an emergency basis exemption of Tk15.40 crore for the purchase of these 28 vehicles by the police.

In the letter, it has been stated that these vehicles will be procured directly from the national vehicle manufacturer, Pragoti Industries Limited. The cost of each vehicle will be Tk55 lakh.

Police Headquarters has stated that in light of the urgent need for maintaining law and order during the ongoing operational activities of the police and the upcoming national parliamentary elections, 28 double-cabin pickup trucks need to be urgently purchased within the current fiscal year.

Ansar seeks more money

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP has sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, requesting additional funding for Ansar members deployed in various areas during the ongoing political unrest.

The letter states that 10,000 regular personnel of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP are being mobilised to assist the local law enforcement agencies at important locations such as railway stations, bus terminals, launch terminals, and other significant places. The daily expenses, miscellaneous costs, and transportation of these members are incurring an expenditure of Tk1.28 crore every two days.