Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari vows to go on date with Bangladeshi man if cricket team defeats India

Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari said she would go out on a date with a Bangladeshi man if the country wins the match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday (19 October).

"InshAllah, my Bengali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bengali boy if their team managed to beat India," reads her post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India ✌️❤️ 🇧🇩 October 15, 2023

Following Pakistan's defeat in their previous match against India, Shinwari expressed hope in her tweet for a victory by the Bangladesh cricket team over India in the upcoming match, reports Times of India.

Shiwari's tweet, which has sparked controversy, has generated considerable interest on social media, eliciting responses from different segments of the community.