Matthew Perry honoured at Emmys with Charlie Puth's emotional cover of Friends theme song

17 January, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 01:17 pm

Charlie Puth teamed up with country duo The War and Treaty to perform a stripped-down version of Friends theme song

17 January, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 01:17 pm
Friends star Matthew Perry, who died unexpectedly in October last year, was honoured at the 75th Emmy Awards.

During the grand event on Monday night, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth teamed up with country duo The War and Treaty to perform a stripped-down version of Friends theme song. Videos of the emotional cover took the internet by storm, touching the hearts of netizens across the world.

During the In Memoriam segment of the prestigious award ceremony on 15 January, Puth, alongside the husband-wife duo, delivered an emotional performance of the iconic sitcom's theme song. The segment began with the 32-year-old singer performing his hit song See You Again, followed by an acoustic cover of I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Initially, the cause of his death was reported inconclusive due to pending toxicology reports. However, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later revealed Perry died due to "acute effects of ketamine."

In addition to Perry, a host of other celebrities who died in 2022 were honoured during the In Memoriam segment. Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers introduced the segment with a special tribute to late American screenwriter Norman Lear.

"We were part of a very unique family, not just the bunkers, but Norman Lear's extended family," Reiner said. Andre Braugher, Barbara Walters, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, and Suzanne Somers were also among those honoured.

