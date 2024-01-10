Authorities officially conclude investigation into Matthew Perry's tragic demise

The inquiry into the tragic passing of Matthew Perry has reached its official conclusion. The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that authorities have decided to cease further investigation into the demise of the Friends alum.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially closed the case on Perry's death, as per a statement on their website.

Matthew Perry's demise occurred on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles residence at the age of 54. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed that they were alerted to a medical emergency through a call received at 4:07pm on that fateful day.

The autopsy report revealed that the actor's death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine. Furthermore, drowning, coronary artery disease, and the impact of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, were identified as contributing factors in his untimely demise.

The autopsy also revealed that Matthew Perry, reportedly clean for 19 months, had undergone ketamine infusion therapy, with his most recent session occurring just one and a half weeks prior to his death. Despite this, the coroner pointed out that the ketamine found in his system at the time of death could not be attributed to the recent infusion therapy, as ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less.

Matthew Perry achieved widespread recognition for his portrayal of the character of Chandler Bing in the popular 90s sitcom titled Friends. Continually, he voiced his appreciation for the role that propelled him and his co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—into worldwide acclaim.

Before his passing, Perry openly discussed his battle with addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, he detailed his journey to sobriety and expressed pride in staying clean. He mentioned, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again."