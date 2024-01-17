Elton John achieves EGOT status

The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,' a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney.

And with this, the iconic singer has achieved the rare EGOT status. Even though John couldn't be present to receive the award, the group responsible for the concert film expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the victory.

They recognized the significance of this moment for the iconic artist, as it affirmed his status as an EGOT recipient. For those unfamiliar with the term, EGOT encompasses winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, symbolizing achievement in each of these prestigious awards.

In total, the vocalist has amassed an impressive 34 nominations at the annual music ceremony and secured victory in six of them. Despite not clinching the Best New Artist Award in 1971, which went to The Carpenters, John later achieved success in categories like Best Male Pop Vocal Performance with his song 'Candle in the Wind.'