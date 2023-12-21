Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka separate after 7 years

According to reports, Mariah Carey and her longtime partner Bryan Tanaka have called it quits on their love story.

Speculation regarding the singer-songwriter, 54, and the backup dancer's breakup began when Tanaka abruptly stopped attending her Merry Christmas One and All! tour in the middle of November.

Even before the news was confirmed, keen social media users had noted the couple's lack of presence in important events and social media presence.

A source close to Page Six revealed that the couple broke up because they wanted different things in life. The source further cited that the huge gap of 14 years with Carey being 54 and Tanaka being 40 also played a major role in their separation.

As per the insider, "He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at." For those who don't know, the Obsessed singer and her ex-husband Nick Cannon already have two children together: Moroccan and Monroe. But Tanaka is childless.

Previously, the mother of two was seen on vacation in Aspen without her partner. This was uncommon since, in the past seven years, there was hardly any instance where the duo did not accompany each other on vacations. Carey's admission to People earlier this month that she had had a difficult year only served to fuel the growing rumors about the breakdown of the relationship.

"I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn't the greatest," the Songbird Supreme said. "I'm thankful for them all, but it wasn't my most fun version of Christmas ever," she added further.

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. A user wrote "It's unfortunate to hear about Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's breakup. Age differences and differing priorities can pose challenges in relationships.", while others said "Will Mariah Carey be celebrating the holidays as a single lady? That's sad", "What's wrong in wanting a family."